ADVERTISEMENT

Youth Congress up the ante against govt. over Mamkootathil’s arrest

January 12, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A Cliff House march taken out by Youth Congress workers in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday night in protest against the arrest of its State president Rahul Mamkootathil. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Accusing the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of using the police and CPI(M) workers to stifle democratic dissent, the Youth Congress ratcheted up its protest against the government on Friday.

Late on Friday, Youth Congress workers marched to the Chief Minister’s official residence at Cliff House here in protest against the arrest sans notice of its State president Rahul Mamkootathil. The police placed barricades nearly half a km from Cliff House to block the marchers.

Earlier, the police swung batons to disperse Youth Congress workers who marched to the District Collectorate in protest against Mr. Mamkootathil’s arrest. The Youth Congress accused the local police of grabbing a woman activist by her hair and dragging her through the road.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Kottayam, the police discharged water cannons to thwart a Youth Congress march to the District Collector’s. Similar protests erupted in other district centres.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US