Youth Congress takes out march to M. Mukesh’s home, seeks his resignation after #MeToo allegations resurface

Youth Congress took out a march to the residence of Kollam MLA M Mukesh on Sunday demanding his resignation after #MeToo allegations against the actor resurfaced.

Inaugurating the march, State vice-president Vishnu Sunil Pandalam said that it’s better for Mr. Mukesh to resign voluntarily as both Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairperson Ranjith and general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) Siddique have resigned from their posts after allegations of sexual assault were levelled against them.

“Left Front has become a shelter for abusers and the government should immediately record the statement of the complainant and take legal action against the MLA,” he said.

Youth Congress leaders said that the government’s failure in taking action against the accused in the K. Hema Committee report is not justifiable and if it tries to protect the accused, strong agitations will be launched in the coming days. The march to the MLA’s house was blocked by the police using barricades and the workers were later arrested and removed.

Youth Congress Kollam district president Riaz Chitara presided over the function while State secretaries Asain Pallimuk, Sarath Mohan and leaders Adarsh Bhargavan and Kaushik M. Das were present.