Youth Congress takes out cycle rally against petrol price hike

MALAPPURAM

12 January 2021 23:32 IST

The Youth Congress organised a bicycle rally at Kalpakanchery near Tirur on Tuesday in protest against the rise in petroleum prices. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s son, Chandy Oommen, inaugurated the rally.

Kalpakanchery Youth Congress zonal president Mohammed Jaseel, who led the rally, said that the Narendra Modi government was protecting the interests of corporates by letting the petroleum companies increase the prices at their will.

District Youth Congress committee president Shaji Pacheni, KPCC member Ifthikaruddin, KSU district president Haris Mudur, and Youth Congress Tirur parliamentary committee president Riyas M.T. joined the cycle rally.

Social worker Saheer Chungam flagged off the rally.