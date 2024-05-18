Youth Congress stages protest against CM

The Youth Congress on Saturday held a protest march to the official residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and burned him in effigy outside the house demanding his resignation, alleging failure of law and order in the State.

The protesters shouted slogans terming Mr. Vijayan the leader of ‘criminal gangs in the State’ and demanding his resignation. They alleged that deaths due to criminal gangs in the State were on the rise.

The protesters also raised the issue of crimes against women, especially the recent instance of alleged domestic violence against a newly wed bride in Kozhikode district and claimed that the police in Kerala were ineffective.

The Youth Congress alleged that while the State was facing law and order problems, the Chief Minister, who also heads the Home department, went abroad for vacation. Mr. Vijayan arrived in Kerala in the early hours of the day.

