Youth Congress screens BBC documentary on Modi in Malappuram

January 24, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Youth Congress district committee screened the controversial BBC documentary India: The Modi Question here on Tuesday. Inaugurating the screening, Youth Congress district president Shaji Pacheri said that truth and history always stood against the Sangh Parivar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Mr. Modi cannot efface the history of Sangh Parivar’s betrayal and the genocide they committed in the country with his power,” Mr. Pacheri said, adding that the documentary would be screened at the local level.

State Youth Congress general secretary P.K. Noufal Babu, district vice president A.K. Shanid, senior office-bearer Ajit Pulikkal, district secretaries Rashid Pookkottur, Jiji Mohan, Shajahan Vakkangara, Noufal Madari, Noufal Parakkulam, Jaisal Edappatta, Hashid Anakkayam, Jaleel Elamkulam, Mahesh Koottilangadi, and K.P. Sharafuddin spoke.

