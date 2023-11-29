Youth Congress reiterates demand for action against Kozhikode DCP

November 29, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala unit of the Indian Youth Congress has reiterated its demand for legal action against K.E. Baiju, Deputy Police Commissioner attached to Kozhikode City Police, who was recently accused of trying to strangle a Kerala Students Union (KSU) activist from Kozhikode while he was protesting against the Kerala Government’s Navakerala Sadas public outreach event.

Leaders of the organisation repeated their demand during a protest march taken out to the office of the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) on Wednesday morning, which also led to some tense moments. The police had blocked the road from near the BEM Higher Secondary School at Mananchira. Barricades were erected outside the office of the Deputy Director of Education to prevent the Youth Congress activists from reaching their destination.

However, soon after Rahul Mankoottathil, Youth Congress State president, opened the protest, the activists tried to topple the barricades. With the police resisting the attempt, a scuffle broke out between the two. The police later used a water cannon to disperse the protesters. Since it did not deter the Youth Congress and KSU activists, tear gas shells were lobbed at them. One of the protesters, however, grabbed it and hurled it back. This led to some of the police personnel running away from the scene. Senior functionaries of the Youth Congress later pacified the workers, who ended the protest subsequently.

Mr. Mankoottathil told the media that a first information report should be filed against Mr. Baiju. The Youth Congress would continue their protests till legal action is taken against him, he added.