KeralaPALAKKAD 13 June 2020 22:53 IST
Comments
Youth Congress protests against fuel price hike
Updated: 13 June 2020 22:53 IST
The Youth Congress district committee staged a protest against the increase in fuel prices here on Saturday. The protesters pushed handcarts with Youth Congress members sitting on them.
Youth Congress district president T.H. Firos Babu, State general secretaries K.M. Febin and O.K. Farook, State secretary Sajesh Chandran, and district leaders Vinod Cherad, Minhas Kottiliyil, Vishnu C., Vijeesh, Jithesh Narayanan and Priyanka K. led the march.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Kerala
Read more...