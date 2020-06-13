Kerala

Youth Congress protests against fuel price hike

Youth Congress activists staging a protest against petrol and diesel price hike in Palakkad on Saturday.

The Youth Congress district committee staged a protest against the increase in fuel prices here on Saturday. The protesters pushed handcarts with Youth Congress members sitting on them.

Youth Congress district president T.H. Firos Babu, State general secretaries K.M. Febin and O.K. Farook, State secretary Sajesh Chandran, and district leaders Vinod Cherad, Minhas Kottiliyil, Vishnu C., Vijeesh, Jithesh Narayanan and Priyanka K. led the march.

