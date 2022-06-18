Youth Congress protest turns violent
A protest march taken out by Youth Congress workers to the Secretariat on Saturday demanding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation over the latest allegations in the gold smuggling case turned violent.
The police used water cannon to disperse the workers, who attempted to scale the barricades. The workers threw bottles and stones after which the police resorted to lathicharge and firing of teargas shells and grenades.
Traffic along the main road was disrupted for a couple of hours during the protest. Youth Congress State president Shafi Parambil, MLA, vice president K.S. Sabarinathan and other leaders led the march.
