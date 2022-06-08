Youth Congress protest turns violent in Kottayam

Protesters demand resignation of Chief Minister

Kottayam town witnessed chaotic scenes on Wednesday when a protest march taken out by Youth Congress workers seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan following the latest ‘revelations’ by Swapna Suresh in the gold smuggling case turned violent.

The march, which began from Gandhi Square, was blocked by the police using barricades near the Collectorate. The protesters, however, refused to pay heed and moved towards the district panchayat office.

Amidst chaos, a section of workers led by Youth Congress district president Chintu Kurien Joy jumped the compound wall of the Collectorate even as a few others breached the police barricade erected in front of the district panchayat office. As the protesters staged a sit-in and raised slogans, the police charged at them and several protesters sustained injuries in the clash that ensued.

The drama took a turn when District Congress Committee president Nattakom Suresh and a few senior Congress leaders rushed to the spot and picked up an argument with the police. The site was soon cleared off protesters, who were later released on station bail.

Besides the Congress, workers of the Kerala Youth Front, a feeder organisation of the Kerala Congress led by P.J. Joseph, also staged a protest. Apu John Joseph, who holds charge of the outfit, inaugurated the protest.