Youth Congress protest turns violent in Alappuzha

January 24, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A march taken out by Youth Congress (YC) activists to the office of the District Police Chief in Alappuzha turned violent on Wednesday.

The march organised under the aegis of the YC State committee was in protest against last week’s “police brutality” against YC workers. The police used water cannons to disperse the protesters after they tried to overturn barricades. The workers pelted stones at the police. Earlier, the march was inaugurated by C.R. Mahesh, MLA. YC State president Rahul Mamkootathil led the protest.

On January 15, YC activists took out a march to the Alappuzha Collectorate in protest against the arrest of Mr. Mamkootathil. It turned violent and the place witnessed a pitched battle between the workers and the police. It left five police personnel and several activists, including YC district president M.P. Praveen and YC district general secretary Megha Renjith, injured. Ms. Renjith who sustained serious injuries in the police action is still recuperating at a hospital in Thiruvalla.

Mr. Mamkootathil said the YC would continue to organise protests demanding action against erring police officials.

