ADVERTISEMENT

Youth Congress protest turns violent at Vandiperiyar

December 21, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - IDUKKI

March taken out in protest against the acquittal of a POCSO case accused. After the march, YC and DYFI activists clash at Vandiperiyar town

The Hindu Bureau

The police using water cannons to disperse Youth Congress workers during their police station march at Vandiperiyar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A march staged by Youth Congress activists to the Vandiperiyar police station in Idukki on Thursday, in protest against the recent acquittal of Arjun, a POCSO case accused, turned violent. The march was led by Youth Congress State president Rahul Mamkoottathil. When the protesters tried to remove the barricades set up by the police to restrain them, the police used water cannons on them.

Inaugurating the protest march, Mr. Mamkoottathil said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was speaking like a ‘retired goonda.’ “The police officers who beat Youth Congress workers with bamboo batons will be hardpressed to get a pension when they retire. The police force has avoided the use of bamboo batons for long, but some officers carry them even today. They should study the police manual if they are unaware of the norms,” said Mr. Mamkoottathil, referring to the recent instances of police beating up Youth Congress activists for staging protests against Navakerala Sadas, the State Cabinet outreach programme, in various parts of the State.

Clashes ensue

After the protest march, the Youth Congress and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists clashed at Vandiperiyar town. The Youth Congress members alleged that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and DYFI workers had camped in front of the party office to attack them. Activists on both the sides were injured after the police baton-charged them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Mamkoottathil alleged that the police beat up Youth Congress activists and left out those in the CPI(M). Later, CPI(M) activists staged a protest march in Vandiperiyar alleging Youth Congress attack on their workers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US