Youth Congress protest against stray dog menace

District administration accused of ignoring people’s safety

Youth Congress activists staging a protest at the Palakkad Collectorate on Saturday alleging the district administration’s apathy in tackling the increasing incidents of stray dog attacks. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Youth Congress workers staged a protest by carrying the dummy of a dog at the District Collectorate here on Saturday. The protesters accused the district administration of turning a blind eye to the increasing incidents of dog bites and stray dog menace in Palakkad.

Leading the protest, Youth Congress parliamentary committee president K. Saddam Hussain said the State and district administration were ignoring people’s safety.

He alleged that the government was behaving as a private agent of rabies vaccine-makers. “The God’s own country has become dogs’ own country. The municipality has failed its people by shoddy waste management. It is helping the stray dogs to multiply,” Mr. Hussain said.

The Youth Congress warned that it would block government officials and people’s representatives on the road if stray dogs were not controlled.

Youth Congress State executive committee member M. Prasobh, district secretary C. Nikhil, and other leaders Arun Prasad, Navas Mankavu, Akhilesh Iyer, Iqbal and Ashraf spoke.