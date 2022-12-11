Youth Congress passes resolution supporting Tharoor

December 11, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KANNUR

Those capable of fighting the common enemy are being ostracised in the party, says resolution at Yuva Chintan Shivir

The Hindu Bureau

Youth Congress Kannur district committee presented a resolution in support of Shashi Tharoor, MP, during the Yuva Chintan Shivir organised at Madayipara in Kannur on Sunday. The Youth Congress stated in the resolution that such leaders’ popular support will not be lost if they are ostracised by some party leaders. Those adept at fighting the common enemy are being kept aside in the party, it said.

After contesting for the post of the party’s national president, Mr. Tharoor had toured the northern districts of Kerala, which angered the State leaders and there was criticism from various quarters of the party. The Kozhikode unit of the Youth Congress had withdrawn from a programme in which Mr. Tharoor was supposed to participate. It is in this context that the resolution passed at the Yuva Chintan Shivir gains importance.

The Youth Congress said the Congress national leaders should realise that some leaders were indifferent to the happenings even in their local areas. The national leadership should reconsider such leaders’ roles in the State organisation.

CONNECT WITH US