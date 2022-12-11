  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of semifinal matches, timings, dates, live streaming details

Youth Congress passes resolution supporting Tharoor

Those capable of fighting the common enemy are being ostracised in the party, says resolution at Yuva Chintan Shivir

December 11, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Youth Congress Kannur district committee presented a resolution in support of Shashi Tharoor, MP, during the Yuva Chintan Shivir organised at Madayipara in Kannur on Sunday. The Youth Congress stated in the resolution that such leaders’ popular support will not be lost if they are ostracised by some party leaders. Those adept at fighting the common enemy are being kept aside in the party, it said.

After contesting for the post of the party’s national president, Mr. Tharoor had toured the northern districts of Kerala, which angered the State leaders and there was criticism from various quarters of the party. The Kozhikode unit of the Youth Congress had withdrawn from a programme in which Mr. Tharoor was supposed to participate. It is in this context that the resolution passed at the Yuva Chintan Shivir gains importance.

The Youth Congress said the Congress national leaders should realise that some leaders were indifferent to the happenings even in their local areas. The national leadership should reconsider such leaders’ roles in the State organisation.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.