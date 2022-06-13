Youth Congress march turns violent

Police use water cannon, Shafi Parambil, MLA, among those arrested

A protest march to the District Collectorate taken out by Youth Congress activists demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Monday turned violent as the police used water cannon to disperse them.

Police had to use force to remove the protesters as many of them, wearing black shirts and holding black flags, resisted the water jet used by the police.

The Collectorate premises witnessed a showdown between the Youth Congress and the police as both tried to outwit each other. Several Youth Congress leaders, including Shafi Parambil, MLA, were arrested by the police.

Holding black balloons, dozens of Youth Congress protestors marched from Municipal bus-stand premises to the Collectorate. Youth Congress district president T.H. Firos Babu led the march.

The protesters wore black shirt and black mask as the police in the State had evoked sharp criticism in the previous days for asking people to remove black masks and not allowing people in black shirts at functions attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Police used force when the protesters tried to jump over the barricade installed in front of the Collectorate gate. The water cannon was used several times. Workers corralled Shafi Parambil, MLA, as the water jet hit him.

Shafi and others were arrested and dragged into the police van and taken to South Police Station. Those who refused to disburse were chased away. Police said they had intelligence information about the possibility of violence during the march.

Youth Congress workers later staged a dharna in front of the South Police Station demanding the release of Shafi Parambil.