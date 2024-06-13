Youth Congress march turns violent in Kottayam

Kottayam town on Thursday witnessed chaotic scenes when a march taken out by Youth Congress workers demanding the resignation of Excise Minister M.B. Rajesh and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas turned violent.

The march to the District Collectorate, which began from the Gandhi Square around 12.15 p.m., was blocked by the police using barricades. As the protesters attempted to topple the barricades, the police used force to disperse the mob.

However, when the protesters attempted to march ahead, the police retaliated by deploying water cannons. Several protesters sustained injuries in the police action. The protesters were later arrested.

Traffic along the Kottayam-Kumily road faced disruptions for about half an hour due to the protests and the clash that ensued.