GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth Congress march turns violent in Kottayam

Demanding resignation of Excise Minister M.B. Rajesh and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas

Published - June 13, 2024 08:28 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kottayam town on Thursday witnessed chaotic scenes when a march taken out by Youth Congress workers demanding the resignation of Excise Minister M.B. Rajesh and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas turned violent.

The march to the District Collectorate, which began from the Gandhi Square around 12.15 p.m., was blocked by the police using barricades. As the protesters attempted to topple the barricades, the police used force to disperse the mob.

However, when the protesters attempted to march ahead, the police retaliated by deploying water cannons. Several protesters sustained injuries in the police action. The protesters were later arrested.

Traffic along the Kottayam-Kumily road faced disruptions for about half an hour due to the protests and the clash that ensued.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.