HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth Congress march turns unruly

Demonstration taken out to the Secretariat in protest against the detention of activists during the Navakerala Sadas in Kannur

November 26, 2023 04:53 am | Updated 10:52 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KERALA:25/11/2023::Youth Congress activistts staged a protest before the Secrettariat against the Chief Minister, in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday..................Photo::Mahinsha S/The Hindu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KERALA:25/11/2023::Youth Congress activistts staged a protest before the Secrettariat against the Chief Minister, in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday..................Photo::Mahinsha S/The Hindu | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

A demonstration taken out by Youth Congress to the Secretariat in protest against the detention of several activists during the Navakerala Sadas in Kannur turned unruly on Saturday.

The protesters also demanded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation for allegedly defending the actions of DYFI workers, who have been accused of manhandling the Youth Congress activists, and purportedly inciting more violence.

The police used water cannons multiple times to disperse the protesters who attempted to topple the barricades erected in front of the Secretariat. Refusing to call off their agitation, the Youth Congress workers engaged in a minor altercation with the police before creating a blockade on the main road. Youth Congress district president Nemom Shajeer led the demonstration.

Related Topics

Thiruvananthapuram

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.