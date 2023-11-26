Youth Congress march turns unruly

November 26, 2023 04:53 am | Updated 10:52 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A demonstration taken out by Youth Congress to the Secretariat in protest against the detention of several activists during the Navakerala Sadas in Kannur turned unruly on Saturday.

The protesters also demanded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation for allegedly defending the actions of DYFI workers, who have been accused of manhandling the Youth Congress activists, and purportedly inciting more violence.

The police used water cannons multiple times to disperse the protesters who attempted to topple the barricades erected in front of the Secretariat. Refusing to call off their agitation, the Youth Congress workers engaged in a minor altercation with the police before creating a blockade on the main road. Youth Congress district president Nemom Shajeer led the demonstration.