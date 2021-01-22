Kerala

Youth Congress march to Assembly turns unruly

A march taken out by the Youth Congress to the Assembly demanding Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan’s resignation turned unruly on Thursday.

Tension

Tense scenes unfolded in the area after a group of agitators attempted to climb a barricade after burning an effigy.

This prompted the police to twice use water cannons on the agitating Youth Congress protesters.

While the police action led to a minor scuffle, senior leaders of the organisation convinced the agitators not to escalate the stand-off into a full-blown clash .

Youth Congress vice president N.S. Nusoor inaugurated the demonstration.

The agitation was held when the Assembly witnessed an intense debate, moved by the Opposition for the Speaker’s removal.

MSF march

The Muslim Students Federation (MSF) also took out a protest march to the Assembly on the day.

