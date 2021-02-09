Youth Congress march begins in Palakkad today

The Youth Congress will take out a four-day march from Wednesday in support of the striking farmers of North India. The march
on foot will also raise a banner of protest against the alleged back-door appointment by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.
Youth Congress district president T.H. Firos Babu will lead the march titled Hum Chale.
Youth Congress State president Shafi Parambil, MLA, will inaugurate the march at Koottanad on Wednesday afternoon. V.T. Balram, MLA, will flag it off.
The march will cover 81 km on foot across Palakkad district in four days. On the inaugural day, it will move from Koottanad to Pattambi.
The march on Thursday will be up to Ottapalam from Pattambi. On Friday, it will move up to Parali. On Saturday, the marchers will disburse, said Mr. Firos Babu here. There will be 120 permanent members for the march representing the 12 Assembly constituencies in the district. Mr. Babu said that COVID-19 protocol would be observed throughout the march.
A youth rally will be organised in Palakkad town on February 16 afternoon. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will inaugurate a public meeting at Fort Maidan here after the rally.
