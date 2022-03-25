30 arrested as Youth Congress march turns violent

They install ‘K-Rail survey stones’ on collectorate premises

A protest march taken out by Youth Congress activists to the district collectorate here against the K-Rail project turned violent on Friday.

The police resorted to lathicharge as protesters tried to overturn barricades and enter the collectorate compound. Amidst the melee, some of the Youth Congress workers managed to enter the compound and installed K-Rail survey stones as a symbolic protest.

30 arrested

A few Youth Congress activists, including district president Tijin Joseph, sustained injuries in the scuffle. The police have arrested more than 30 activists. The Youth Congress workers reached the collectorate in a procession around 11 a.m. It was inaugurated by Congress leader Joseph Vazhakkan.