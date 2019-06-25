Youth Congress ‘lookout notice’ for Binoy Kodiyeri

Youth Congress (YC) activists issued a symbolic lookout notice against CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Binoy Kodiyeri here on Tuesday.
Youth Congress Malappuram parliamentary committee president Riyas Mukkoli said that the notice was issued as Mr. Binoy had gone missing in the wake of a police case for cheating and raping filed against him by the Maharashtra police.
Mr. Mukkoli said that the Youth Congress would offer a good reward to those who help the police locate Binoy. Youth Congress men took out a march from the District Congress Committee office and pasted the lookout notices on the walls in the town. Jaisal Elamaram, Nasar Parappur, P. Nidhish, P.K. Noufal Babu, and Sameer Kunhu were among those who spoke.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor