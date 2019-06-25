Kerala

Youth Congress ‘lookout notice’ for Binoy Kodiyeri

Youth Congress men taking out a march with their symbolic lookout notice against Binoy Kodiyeri at Malappuram on Tuesday.

Forum to offer reward to those who help locate Binoy

Youth Congress (YC) activists issued a symbolic lookout notice against CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Binoy Kodiyeri here on Tuesday.

Youth Congress Malappuram parliamentary committee president Riyas Mukkoli said that the notice was issued as Mr. Binoy had gone missing in the wake of a police case for cheating and raping filed against him by the Maharashtra police.

Mr. Mukkoli said that the Youth Congress would offer a good reward to those who help the police locate Binoy. Youth Congress men took out a march from the District Congress Committee office and pasted the lookout notices on the walls in the town. Jaisal Elamaram, Nasar Parappur, P. Nidhish, P.K. Noufal Babu, and Sameer Kunhu were among those who spoke.

