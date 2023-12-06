ADVERTISEMENT

Youth Congress leader in Kerala arrested on charges of cheating people by promising jobs in Health dept.

December 06, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The accused, Aravind Vettikkal, a native of Pathanamthitta district, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by department authorities

PTI

(image for representational purposes) | Photo Credit: Bibek Chettri

A 29-year-old local leader of the Youth Congress has been arrested for allegedly cheating people by promising jobs in the Kerala Health department, the police said on December 6 (Wednesday).

The accused, Aravind Vettikkal, a native of Pathanamthitta district, was held on December 5 based on a complaint lodged by department authorities.

A woman, hailing from Pathanamthitta, came out recently charging that the accused had taken ₹50,000 by promising a job in the Kottayam District Hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Cantonment police in Thiruvananthapuram, Mr. Vettikkal cheated several persons of money promising jobs in various State-run hospitals.

He also allegedly offered them fake appointment orders in the name of the Health department, a police officer said.

"We suspect that he cheated many job aspirants like this. But, we are yet to receive a direct complaint from them. At present, we registered the case based on the complaint of the Health department," he told PTI.

Hailing from Nilakkal in Pathanamthitta district, Mr. Vettikkal is reportedly the State secretary of the Youth Congress.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US