Youth Congress leader in Kerala arrested on charges of cheating people by promising jobs in Health dept.

The accused, Aravind Vettikkal, a native of Pathanamthitta district, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by department authorities

December 06, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI
(image for representational purposes)

(image for representational purposes) | Photo Credit: Bibek Chettri

A 29-year-old local leader of the Youth Congress has been arrested for allegedly cheating people by promising jobs in the Kerala Health department, the police said on December 6 (Wednesday).

The accused, Aravind Vettikkal, a native of Pathanamthitta district, was held on December 5 based on a complaint lodged by department authorities.

A woman, hailing from Pathanamthitta, came out recently charging that the accused had taken ₹50,000 by promising a job in the Kottayam District Hospital.

According to the Cantonment police in Thiruvananthapuram, Mr. Vettikkal cheated several persons of money promising jobs in various State-run hospitals.

He also allegedly offered them fake appointment orders in the name of the Health department, a police officer said.

"We suspect that he cheated many job aspirants like this. But, we are yet to receive a direct complaint from them. At present, we registered the case based on the complaint of the Health department," he told PTI.

Hailing from Nilakkal in Pathanamthitta district, Mr. Vettikkal is reportedly the State secretary of the Youth Congress.

