Kerala

Youth Congress holds protest march

Demands home quarantine for Minister

Youth Congress workers took out a protest march to the Minister for Local Self Government A.C. Moideen’s house at Kallampara, near Wadakkanchery, on Friday, demanding ‘home quarantine’ for him.

The Minister, who welcomed Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) at the quarantine centre at Guruvayur should be quarantined, they demanded.

The police arrested and removed them 100 metres away from the Minister’s house.

Meanwhile, Mr. Moideen said he had kept the mandatory distance from the NRIs, and that there was no need for concern.

However, he said he was ready to follow the instructions of the Health Department as he had attended a meeting in which Anil Akkara, MLA, who had been directed by the medical board to go on home quarantine.

