Youth Congress holds blood donation camp in Palakkad

October 31, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Youth Congress State president Shafi Parambil, MLA, and Youth Congress district president T.H. Firoze donating blood during a blood donation camp at Palakkad district hospital on Tuesday, as part of a tribute to mark former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s 39th death anniversary.

Youth Congress State president Shafi Parambil, MLA, and Youth Congress district president T.H. Firoze donating blood during a blood donation camp at Palakkad district hospital on Tuesday, as part of a tribute to mark former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s 39th death anniversary. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

The Youth Congress district committee conducted a blood donation camp here on Tuesday to mark the 39th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It was on October 31, 1984, that two of her bodyguards shot and killed Indira Gandhi in the garden of the Prime Minister’s residence at 1 Safdarjung Road, New Delhi.

Shafi Parambil, MLA, inaugurated the blood donation drive. Youth Congress district president T.H. Firos Babu presided over the function. Youth Congress State general secretary F.M. Febin, State executive member Prakshobh Vatsan, district secretaries Pramod Thandalodu, Nikhil C., and Noufal were among those who led the camp.

