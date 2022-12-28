Youth Congress files nepotism complaint against E.P. Jayarajan

December 28, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Youth Congress on Wednesday filed a nepotism complaint against Left Democratic Front convener E. P. Jayarajan under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The petitioner accused Mr. Jayarajan of giving political cover and patronage to a hilltop Ayurveda resort in Kannur. The petitioner also sought an inquiry by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The agency was processing the complaint. It might seek the government’s permission to conduct a preliminary examination to determine whether the petition reveals a cognisable offence.