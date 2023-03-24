ADVERTISEMENT

Youth Congress expresses solidarity with Rahul

March 24, 2023 05:52 am | Updated 04:06 am IST - MALAPPURAM

Youth Congress State general secretary P.K. Noufal Babu inaugurated the march.

The Hindu Bureau

Youth Congress workers during a demonstration in Malappuram town on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Sakeer Hussain

Youth Congress activists took out a march here on Thursday expressing solidarity with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the wake of a Gujarat court verdict against him in a defamation case. Youth Congress State general secretary P.K. Noufal Babu inaugurated the march.

Youth Congress district president Shaji Pacheri presided. Youth Congress district leaders Ajit Pulikkal, Ashraf Kuzhimanna, Safeer Jan, Sunil Porur, Rashid Pookkottur, Noufal Parakkulam, Jiji Mohan, Jaisal Edappatta, Mahesh Koottilangadi, Shabeer Kurikkal, and Nasil Poovil spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US