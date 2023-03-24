Youth Congress expresses solidarity with Rahul

March 24, 2023 05:52 am | Updated 04:06 am IST - MALAPPURAM

Youth Congress State general secretary P.K. Noufal Babu inaugurated the march.

Youth Congress activists took out a march here on Thursday expressing solidarity with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the wake of a Gujarat court verdict against him in a defamation case. Youth Congress State general secretary P.K. Noufal Babu inaugurated the march. Youth Congress district president Shaji Pacheri presided. Youth Congress district leaders Ajit Pulikkal, Ashraf Kuzhimanna, Safeer Jan, Sunil Porur, Rashid Pookkottur, Noufal Parakkulam, Jiji Mohan, Jaisal Edappatta, Mahesh Koottilangadi, Shabeer Kurikkal, and Nasil Poovil spoke. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics politics (general) / Kerala / Indian National Congress

