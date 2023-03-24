HamberMenu
Youth Congress expresses solidarity with Rahul

Youth Congress State general secretary P.K. Noufal Babu inaugurated the march.

March 24, 2023 05:52 am | Updated 05:52 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Youth Congress workers during a demonstration in Malappuram town on Thursday.

Youth Congress workers during a demonstration in Malappuram town on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Sakeer Hussain

Youth Congress activists took out a march here on Thursday expressing solidarity with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the wake of a Gujarat court verdict against him in a defamation case. Youth Congress State general secretary P.K. Noufal Babu inaugurated the march.

Youth Congress district president Shaji Pacheri presided. Youth Congress district leaders Ajit Pulikkal, Ashraf Kuzhimanna, Safeer Jan, Sunil Porur, Rashid Pookkottur, Noufal Parakkulam, Jiji Mohan, Jaisal Edappatta, Mahesh Koottilangadi, Shabeer Kurikkal, and Nasil Poovil spoke.

