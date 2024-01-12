ADVERTISEMENT

Youth Congress alleges police brutality during protest in Kannur

January 12, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Youth Congress (YC) protest against the arrest of its State president Rahul Mamkootathil took a violent turn as clashes erupted during a march to the Kannur collectorate on January 12.

YC workers, attempting to enter the collectorate, were met with police resistance, leading to a tense confrontation in front of the civil station.

During the clashes, YC Azhikode block secretary Riya Narayanan was allegedly subjected to physical assault by the police. Despite complaining to the police that her clothes were torn, they allegedly assaulted her, fuelling harsh criticism by party workers.

The police fired water cannons to disperse the protesting activists. Allegations of police brutality have sparked outrage, with party activists condemning excessive use of force and demanding accountability.

