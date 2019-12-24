Kerala

Youth Congress activists detained for attempting to show black flags to Yediyurappa

Photo for representation: A journalist jumps to evade stones during a protest on the newly-amended Citizenship Amendment Act in Mangaluru

Photo for representation: A journalist jumps to evade stones during a protest on the newly-amended Citizenship Amendment Act in Mangaluru   | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

more-in

The activists were protesting against the recent “illegal” detention of Kerala journalists at Mangalore when they went to cover death of two persons in suspected police firing during the protest over the controversial amended Citizenship Act

The Kerala Police on Monday took into custody nearly 20 activists of the Youth Congress for allegedly attempting to show black flags to the convoy of Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa here.

The activists were protesting against the recent “illegal” detention of Kerala journalists at Mangalore when they went to cover death of two persons in suspected police firing during the protest over the controversial amended Citizenship Act.

Mr. Yediyurappa, who reached the International Airport in the evening, was in the town on a personal visit.

“We apprehended the activists before they could show black flags. The chief minister will leave the town tomorrow,” police said.

The youth activists of the Congress were detained when they were attempting to show black flags to the Karnataka Chief Minister while he was on the way back from Padmanabhaswami temple.

The State has been witnessing widespread protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Mangalore
Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2019 6:55:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/youth-congress-activists-detained-for-attempting-to-show-black-flags-to-yediyurappa/article30385885.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY