Youth Congress activists burn farm Bills

The Youth Congress protested against the two contentious farm Bills passed by Parliament by burning the Bills at a paddy farm at Mankara near here on Monday.

The Youth Congress joined the nationwide protest against the Bills following a call by the All India Congress Committee. The Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, and Farm Services Bill 2020 were passed by the Rajya Sabha amid protests by the Opposition.

K.P.C.C. general secretary C. Chandran inaugurated the protest at Mankara paddy farm. Youth Congress district president T.H. Firoz Babu presided over the function.