Youth Congress activists block train in Kerala’s Angadipuram

Youth Congress protestors blocking a passenger train at the Angadipuram railway station near Perinthalmanna on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Youth Congress activists laid a blockade to a passenger train at Angadipuram railway station near Perinthalmanna on Tuesday in protest against the Centre’s alleged harassment of Congress president Sonia Gandhi by using the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

District Congress Committee president V.S. Joy opened the protest. District Youth Congress president Shaji Pacheri presided.

The protesters blocked the train for around 20 minutes. The train left the station after police removed the protesters.

Youth Congress State vice president Riyas Mukkoli, general secretary C.K. Haris, district office-bearers Mohammed Parayil, Ashraf Kuzhimanna, Ajit Pulikkal, and Safeer Jahan, Youth Congress parliament committee presidents Mohammed Islah Pallippuram, Yakoob Kunnampalli, K.P. Sharafuddin, Raheem Moorkhan, Anwar Aroor, Azad Thampanangadi, and Shajahan Makaraparamba, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee executive committee member Radhakrishnan Master, DCC general secretaries Samad Mankada and Sasi Mankada, and Angadipuram block Congress president Aneesh Angadipuram took part in the protest.