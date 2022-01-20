Youth Congress activists barge into SilverLine meet in Kannur

Kannur

20 January 2022 17:53 IST

Protest undemocratic, says Minister

The police on Thursday arrested Youth Congress activists who barged into a hall in Kannur where a meeting was being held in the presence of Minister for Local Self-Government and Excise M.V. Govindan to address concerns over the SilverLine semi high-speed rail corridor project.

The police took into custody Youth Congress leader Rajeel Makutty who led the protest along with other protesters including Sudeep James, Kamaljit and Manish Kottali. The protest led to a confrontation between the activists and those attending the meeting before the intervention of the police. Mediapersons were also assaulted.

The Minister said such protests were undemocratic. The government organised the event with the aim of presenting the details of the project to people. The programme turned out to be a huge success in other districts and misconceptions of people began to change. This irked Congressmen,” he said.

