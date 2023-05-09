Youth Cong. sets in motion organisational poll process in Kerala

May 09, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Indian Youth Congress has set in motion its organisational election process in Kerala.

It has named a returning officer for each zone. There are four such electoral zones in the State. Youth Congress members should mandatorily be in the 18-35 age group.

Youth Congress leaders Venkatesh Vegi and C.B. Rathish will work with the zonal returning officers to ensure the smooth conduct of the organisational polls. The Youth Congress national general secretary will spell out the details of the process at a press conference on Wednesday.

Five seats

The Youth Congress has reserved five vice-president seats for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, women, and minority community members, respectively. The competition for the president and two vice-president posts in the State committee will be in the open category.

Elections will also be held to elect Youth Congress Assembly, district, and mandalam committees. The State committee will have 54 posts, and each Assembly, Mandalam and district committee will have 40 seats up for election.