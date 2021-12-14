Kerala

Youth Cong. march turns violent

A protest march taken out by Youth Congress workers demanding the resignation of Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran turned violent after the police used water cannons against the workers and and lathi-charged them.

The police had barricaded the main entrance of the university. However, some protesters climbed the barricade. Following this, the police used water cannons and lathi-charged those who tried to jump over the barricade.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s statement that the decision to approve the re-appointment of the Vice-Chancellor was made under pressure stirred the controversy.


