Youth commission warns students against overseas job scams  

October 12, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KOLLAM

Kerala State Youth Commission chairman M. Shajar has urged students and parents to be cautious about overseas job scams.

Speaking after a district-level adalat held at the Collectorate on Thursday, the commission observed that a common complaint during the commission’s adalats in Malappuram, Palakkad and Kollam was about overseas job scams. He added that the youth should be vigilant against cyber violence. Awareness campaigns would be organised with the cooperation of youth and student organisations in various districts.

Mental health

“Comprehensive programmes are being organised to improve the mental health of the youth, and the commission will efficiently intervene in the problems of the youth. During the past six years, 150 MSW students were selected to study suicide cases among youngsters in the State,” he said. Along with this, a study would be conducted on unstable jobs and then a report would be submitted to the departments concerned. The commission would plan future projects based on this.

Out of the 17 complaints considered at the adalat, seven were settled and 10 transferred to the next sitting. Six new complaints were received. Commission members V. Vinil and P.A. Samad; secretary Darley Joseph, legal advisor Vinita Vincent, and assistant P Abhishek participated in the adalat.