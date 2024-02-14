GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth can understand the past only through reading: Adoor Prakash

February 14, 2024 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The young generation will be able to understand the past only through reading, Adoor Prakash, MP, has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Vayana Souhradam 2024’ that was held in the memory of the former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy at Kazhakuttam recently.

He stressed the need to look at reading as being of utmost importance.

Lawyer and translator Jyothi Radhika Vijayakumar, who delivered the keynote address, said India belonged to everyone and only reading habit would help the young generation understand the country’s history. No one should be discriminated against on grounds of religion, she said.

