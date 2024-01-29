ADVERTISEMENT

Youth beaten to death with helmet

January 29, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old man who sustained serious injuries allegedly after being beaten with a helmet by a group of assailants at Thottappally in Alappuzha on Sunday night died on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Nandu Anand of Thottapally.

According to the police, a gang attacked Nandu and hit him on his head with a helmet during a temple festival around 8 p.m. He fell unconscious and was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha. As his condition worsened, Nandu was shifted to a private hospital in Kochi where he died on Monday afternoon.

The Ambalappuzha police have taken four persons including a Democratic Youth Federation of India leader into custody in connection with the death. The police said that their arrest would be recorded soon.

