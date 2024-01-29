GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth beaten to death with helmet

January 29, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old man who sustained serious injuries allegedly after being beaten with a helmet by a group of assailants at Thottappally in Alappuzha on Sunday night died on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Nandu Anand of Thottapally.

According to the police, a gang attacked Nandu and hit him on his head with a helmet during a temple festival around 8 p.m. He fell unconscious and was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha. As his condition worsened, Nandu was shifted to a private hospital in Kochi where he died on Monday afternoon.

The Ambalappuzha police have taken four persons including a Democratic Youth Federation of India leader into custody in connection with the death. The police said that their arrest would be recorded soon.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.