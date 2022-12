December 17, 2022 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST

A youth attacked three persons with a blade in a drunken brawl at a toddy shop at Sakthan Nagar in Thrissur on Saturday. The East Police arrested Hari of Alappuzha in this connection

Nidhin of Nadathara, Murali of Olari and Anil of Chembukkavu were injured in the attack. An altercation between them led to the attack, according to the police. Nidhin and Murali, who was critically injured have been admitted to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.