Youth attacked; hunt on for perpetrators

February 10, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Fort police have commenced investigation into an alleged attempt made by four people to murder a youth during the wee hours of Friday.

According to the police, Poojappura native Muhammed Ali was attacked by four people who came on two motorcycles. The incident occurred near Attakulangara around 1.30 a.m.

Muhammed Ali, who stood near a juice shop in Attakulangara, was taken a short distance away by the assailants and hacked using sharp objects. While the gang soon fled the scene, the victim was rushed to a private hospital. His condition remained critical.

The police suspected the crime to have been orchestrated by a gang led by notorious goon Ajith, alias Nandu, of Muttakkad who has been involved in several narcotics cases. The history-sheeter had been involved in an attack on police officers in Thiruvallam two years ago.

While the victim is suspected to have been known to his perpetrators, the reason behind the attack is yet to be known, the police said.