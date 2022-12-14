Youth arrested with MDMA

December 14, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Kollam Excise special squad on Wednesday arrested a youth with MDMA as part of their Christmas-New Year special drive ‘Operation Mist’.

Shyam, a 33-year-old Kundara resident, was nabbed with 1.5 grams of the synthetic drug while he was trying to peddle it in small quantities. According to officials, he was under the close surveillance of the shadow team following a tip-off received by the Kollam Excise intelligence bureau. The accused had been sourcing MDMA from Bengaluru and he used to sell it to students and youngsters charging ₹2,000 for .5 gram. Squad Circle Inspector Tony Jose said that a detailed probe will be conducted for Shyam’s accomplice, a Chandanathope resident, and others involved in the racket.