August 25, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Mukkom police on Friday arrested an Areekode native with 5.5 grams of MDMA from a hotel room. Velippuravan Jasleem, the suspect, was reportedly associated with the wholesale drug pushers in the area. He was nabbed while waiting for a client inside the hotel room at Karassery, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.