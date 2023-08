August 25, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Mukkom police on Friday arrested an Areekode native with 5.5 grams of MDMA from a hotel room. Velippuravan Jasleem, the suspect, was reportedly associated with the wholesale drug pushers in the area. He was nabbed while waiting for a client inside the hotel room at Karassery, the police said.