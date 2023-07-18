Youth arrested with MDMA in Kollam

July 18, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOLLAM

A youth was nabbed with 11 g of MDMA and ₹80,000 during a joint inspection carried out by Kollam Rural District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) team and the East Kallada police on Monday.

Rinson R. Edison, son of Edison and a resident of Kulathukara Veedu, Varinjam, Chathannoor, was arrested from Cheekkalkadavu.

A couple of days ago, five youths were arrested with 82 g of MDMA at Kundara and Rinson was taken into custody based on the information collected as part of the investigation. The operation was conducted following a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Kollam Rural) M.L. Sunil. DANSAF and the police had started vehicle inspections around 10 a.m. and Rinson was arrested in the evening.

Rinson was arrested while he was on his way to meet his customers on a scooter he owned. The police seized 11 g of MDMA hidden in his body, ₹80,000 from sales, his vehicle and a mobile phone in connection with the case.

According to officials, the accused confessed about his drug source during the interrogation. The arrest was made a team led by Sasthamcotta DySP S. Sheriff, East Kallada Circle Inspector Sudheesh Kumar, SI Pradeep Kumar, SI Bindulal, DANSAF SI Jyotish Cheruvathur, ASI Radhakrishnan, CPOs Saju, Vipin Cleetus and Dileep.

