A man was arrested with 16 grams of MDMA from a house near UC College in Aluva.

The arrested is Nandu Sarathchandran, 26, of Nettoor. A joint team of the rural District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and the Aluva police made the arrest.

The accused allegedly smuggled in the drug from Bengaluru for ₹8,000 a gram and then sold it among youngsters and students here for many folds that price. He has around 10 cases, including for drug peddling at various police stations.