Youth arrested with MDMA, ganja

December 16, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KOLLAM

Thodiyoor resident arrested by excise officers as part of Operation Mist, a special drive

The Hindu Bureau

Excise officials have nabbed a 34-year-old man with nine grams of MDMA and 500 grams of ganja in connection with its Christmas-New Year special drive ‘Operation Mist’. Muhammed Shan, a Thodiyoor-resident, was arrested by Kollam Excise special squad based on a complaint about widespread drug peddling in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

During interrogation it was revealed that the drug was sold for ₹5,000 per gram and the main customers included students. The excise special squad has registered several cases of a similar nature in the last one month from various parts of the district. The officials said that MDMA, used as a party drug, was very dangerous as even a single dose would lead to addiction.

Tough to detect

The accused has been sourcing MDMA from Bengaluru and transporting it in interstate buses, hiding the drug in toothpaste covers and bluetooth speakers. Officials said that drug traffickers were opting for new strategies that were not easy to detect during inspections. It was also found that they are depending on parcel services to transport large quantities of drugs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As per the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), possessing more than 500 milligrams of MDMA is a non-bailable offence and punishable by not less than 10 years imprisonment. Kollam assistant excise commissioner said that surveillance would be strengthened and inspection as part of ‘Operation Mist’ would continue.

Control room

A 24-hour control room has been opened at the district headquarters while three striking force units are currently functioning in different taluks. The department has also intensified checks in the border areas in coordination with Kerala and Tamil Nadu police.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US