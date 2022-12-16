Youth arrested with MDMA, ganja

December 16, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KOLLAM

Excise officials have nabbed a 34-year-old man with nine grams of MDMA and 500 grams of ganja in connection with its Christmas-New Year special drive ‘Operation Mist’. Muhammed Shan, a Thodiyoor-resident, was arrested by Kollam Excise special squad based on a complaint about widespread drug peddling in the area.

During interrogation it was revealed that the drug was sold for ₹5,000 per gram and the main customers included students. The excise special squad has registered several cases of a similar nature in the last one month from various parts of the district. The officials said that MDMA, used as a party drug, was very dangerous as even a single dose would lead to addiction.

Tough to detect

The accused has been sourcing MDMA from Bengaluru and transporting it in interstate buses, hiding the drug in toothpaste covers and bluetooth speakers. Officials said that drug traffickers were opting for new strategies that were not easy to detect during inspections. It was also found that they are depending on parcel services to transport large quantities of drugs.

As per the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), possessing more than 500 milligrams of MDMA is a non-bailable offence and punishable by not less than 10 years imprisonment. Kollam assistant excise commissioner said that surveillance would be strengthened and inspection as part of ‘Operation Mist’ would continue.

Control room

A 24-hour control room has been opened at the district headquarters while three striking force units are currently functioning in different taluks. The department has also intensified checks in the border areas in coordination with Kerala and Tamil Nadu police.