Youth arrested with ganja at Pampa

November 28, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Pampa police have arrested a 23-year-old with 25 g of ganja brought for sale in the Sabarimala pilgrimage zone. The arrested has been identified as Vinu Vijayan Pillai, a native of Nooranad. The Alappuzha. police said he was taken into custody after being found under suspicious circumstances around 8.15 p.m. on Monday along the concrete road leading to the Pampa Ganapati temple from the Pampa base camp. The investigators recovered three packets of ganja concealed in plastic packet. The accused was produced before a magistrate.

