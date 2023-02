February 15, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - KALPETTA

The police arrested a 37-year-old youth with 46.9 grams of MDMA and 29 Spasmo-Proxyvon Plus tablets at Emily here on Wednesday. Shafeeque, 37, of Puthiyangadi in Kozhikode was arrested while transporting the contraband in a car. During interrogation, he revealed to the police that he was transporting it for local sale. The police also seized the car.